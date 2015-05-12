Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 12 Domzale 3 Koper 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 33 22 6 5 70 31 72 ------------------------- 2 MIK Celje 33 18 10 5 53 26 64 3 Domzale 33 19 5 9 46 21 62 ------------------------- 4 Olimpija Ljubljana 33 16 10 7 52 27 58 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 33 14 4 15 33 46 46 6 Rudar Velenje 33 11 10 12 39 38 43 7 Koper 33 12 3 18 35 53 39 8 NK Krka 33 9 7 17 34 51 34 ------------------------- 9 ND Gorica 33 7 7 19 31 45 28 ------------------------- R10 NK Radomlje 33 4 4 25 21 76 16 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 16 Olimpija Ljubljana v MIK Celje (1400) Rudar Velenje v ND Gorica (1600) Koper v NK Krka (1800) Maribor v Domzale (1805) Sunday, May 17 NK Radomlje v NK Zavrc (1700)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.