Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 ND Gorica 1 NK Krsko 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 12 9 1 2 19 7 28 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 12 7 3 2 22 11 24 3 ND Gorica 13 6 3 4 17 12 21 ------------------------- 4 Domzale 12 6 2 4 25 14 20 ------------------------- 5 MIK Celje 12 6 1 5 13 12 19 6 Koper 12 5 2 5 11 13 17 7 Rudar Velenje 12 4 3 5 17 15 15 8 NK Krsko 13 3 4 6 11 21 13 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 12 2 3 7 9 18 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 12 0 4 8 9 30 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Aluminij Kidricevo v NK Radomlje (1300) Domzale v Rudar Velenje (1500) Olimpija Ljubljana v Maribor (1830) Sunday, October 16 MIK Celje v Koper (1455)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)