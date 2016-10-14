Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 ND Gorica 1 NK Krsko 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 12 9 1 2 19 7 28 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 12 7 3 2 22 11 24 3 ND Gorica 13 6 3 4 17 12 21 ------------------------- 4 Domzale 12 6 2 4 25 14 20 ------------------------- 5 MIK Celje 12 6 1 5 13 12 19 6 Koper 12 5 2 5 11 13 17 7 Rudar Velenje 12 4 3 5 17 15 15 8 NK Krsko 13 3 4 6 11 21 13 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 12 2 3 7 9 18 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 12 0 4 8 9 30 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Aluminij Kidricevo v NK Radomlje (1300) Domzale v Rudar Velenje (1500) Olimpija Ljubljana v Maribor (1830) Sunday, October 16 MIK Celje v Koper (1455)