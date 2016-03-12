March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
ND Gorica 1 NK Krsko 0
Rudar Velenje 0 Maribor 3
Friday, March 11
NK Zavrc 0 Domzale 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 24 15 5 4 55 18 50
-------------------------
2 Maribor 25 13 8 4 58 24 47
3 Domzale 25 11 9 5 35 18 42
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 25 12 4 9 38 36 40
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 25 8 8 9 27 29 32
6 MIK Celje 24 6 9 9 19 36 27
7 NK Krka 24 6 7 11 20 35 25
8 Rudar Velenje 25 6 7 12 19 37 25
-------------------------
9 NK Krsko 25 6 7 12 15 38 25
-------------------------
10 Koper 24 6 4 14 25 40 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
NK Krka v Koper (1400)
Olimpija Ljubljana v MIK Celje (1555)