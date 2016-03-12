March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 12 ND Gorica 1 NK Krsko 0 Rudar Velenje 0 Maribor 3 Friday, March 11 NK Zavrc 0 Domzale 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 24 15 5 4 55 18 50 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 25 13 8 4 58 24 47 3 Domzale 25 11 9 5 35 18 42 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 25 12 4 9 38 36 40 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 25 8 8 9 27 29 32 6 MIK Celje 24 6 9 9 19 36 27 7 NK Krka 24 6 7 11 20 35 25 8 Rudar Velenje 25 6 7 12 19 37 25 ------------------------- 9 NK Krsko 25 6 7 12 15 38 25 ------------------------- 10 Koper 24 6 4 14 25 40 22 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 13 NK Krka v Koper (1400) Olimpija Ljubljana v MIK Celje (1555)