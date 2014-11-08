UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Koper 1 Rudar Velenje 3 MIK Celje 2 ND Gorica 0 NK Zavrc 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Domzale 16 12 2 2 21 6 38 ------------------------- 2 MIK Celje 17 9 6 2 29 9 33 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 16 9 5 2 31 11 32 ------------------------- 4 Maribor 15 9 2 4 22 15 29 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 17 9 2 6 18 17 29 6 Rudar Velenje 17 6 4 7 18 18 22 7 Koper 17 7 1 9 18 25 22 8 ND Gorica 17 3 3 11 13 22 12 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 16 2 3 11 12 29 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 16 1 2 13 9 39 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 NK Krka v Maribor (1300) Domzale v NK Radomlje (1600)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
