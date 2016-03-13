March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 NK Krka 0 Koper 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 0 MIK Celje 0 Saturday, March 12 ND Gorica 1 NK Krsko 0 Rudar Velenje 0 Maribor 3 Friday, March 11 NK Zavrc 0 Domzale 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 25 15 6 4 55 18 51 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 25 13 8 4 58 24 47 3 Domzale 25 11 9 5 35 18 42 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 25 12 4 9 38 36 40 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 25 8 8 9 27 29 32 6 MIK Celje 25 6 10 9 19 36 28 7 Koper 25 7 4 14 26 40 25 8 NK Krka 25 6 7 12 20 36 25 ------------------------- 9 Rudar Velenje 25 6 7 12 19 37 25 ------------------------- 10 NK Krsko 25 6 7 12 15 38 25 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation