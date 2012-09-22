Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Koper 0 Aluminij Kidricevo 0 Rudar Velenje 2 Mura 05 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 9 7 2 0 20 4 23 ------------------------- 2 Koper 10 5 3 2 11 7 18 3 Domzale 9 5 0 4 9 8 15 3 MIK Celje 9 4 3 2 9 8 15 ------------------------- 5 Olimpija Ljubljana 9 4 2 3 19 11 14 6 Aluminij Kidricevo 10 4 1 5 11 16 13 7 ND Gorica 9 3 2 4 15 14 11 8 Rudar Velenje 10 2 3 5 8 19 9 ------------------------- 9 Triglav Gorenjska 9 2 1 6 4 10 7 ------------------------- 10 Mura 05 10 2 1 7 11 20 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Triglav Gorenjska v MIK Celje (1400) Domzale v Olimpija Ljubljana (1700) Maribor v ND Gorica (1700)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
