Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 26 Koper Olimpija Ljubljana Postponed Maribor 3 NK Radomlje 2 Rudar Velenje 0 NK Zavrc 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 NK Zavrc 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Koper 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Domzale 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 ND Gorica 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 6 MIK Celje 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 8 NK Radomlje 2 0 0 2 3 5 0 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 ------------------------- 10 Rudar Velenje 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 26 Koper v Olimpija Ljubljana Postponed Sunday, July 27 NK Krka v ND Gorica (1600) Domzale v MIK Celje (1805)
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings