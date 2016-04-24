April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 24
NK Krka 2 NK Zavrc 0
Maribor 2 Koper 2
Saturday, April 23
ND Gorica 1 MIK Celje 2
Olimpija Ljubljana 0 NK Krsko 1
Rudar Velenje 1 Domzale 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 31 18 8 5 65 21 62
-------------------------
2 Maribor 31 17 10 4 69 29 61
3 Domzale 31 13 10 8 43 27 49
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 31 13 6 12 42 43 45
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 31 9 10 12 30 37 37
6 Rudar Velenje 31 10 7 14 30 45 37
7 NK Krsko 31 10 7 14 22 44 37
8 MIK Celje 31 8 11 12 26 43 35
-------------------------
9 Koper 31 8 7 16 33 49 31
-------------------------
10 NK Krka 31 7 8 16 25 47 29
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation