Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
NK Krka 1 MIK Celje 1
Saturday, October 4
Domzale 1 NK Zavrc 3
Koper 1 ND Gorica 0
Maribor 3 Olimpija Ljubljana 3
Rudar Velenje 2 NK Radomlje 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Domzale 12 9 1 2 16 5 28
-------------------------
2 Maribor 11 7 2 2 18 12 23
3 NK Zavrc 12 7 2 3 13 11 23
-------------------------
4 Olimpija Ljubljana 11 6 4 1 21 8 22
-------------------------
5 MIK Celje 12 5 5 2 16 6 20
6 Koper 12 5 0 7 13 18 15
7 Rudar Velenje 12 4 1 7 12 15 13
8 ND Gorica 12 2 3 7 10 14 9
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 12 2 2 8 11 24 8
-------------------------
10 NK Radomlje 12 1 2 9 8 25 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation