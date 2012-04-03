April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship on Tuesday Nafta Lendava 1 Triglav Gorenjska 2 MIK Celje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 27 19 5 3 61 30 62 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 28 14 7 7 47 31 49 3 Mura 05 27 13 5 9 37 35 44 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 27 12 7 8 41 29 43 ------------------------- 5 Koper 27 10 8 9 37 31 38 6 Rudar Velenje 27 9 8 10 42 38 35 7 Domzale 27 9 5 13 32 43 32 8 MIK Celje 28 8 7 13 36 43 31 ------------------------- 9 Nafta Lendava 28 5 9 14 30 48 24 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 28 5 5 18 13 48 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 4 Domzale v Rudar Velenje (1500) Koper v Mura 05 (1600) ND Gorica v Maribor (1600) Saturday, April 7 Mura 05 v ND Gorica (1400) MIK Celje v Domzale (1400) Triglav Gorenjska v Rudar Velenje (1400) Maribor v Nafta Lendava (1600) Olimpija Ljubljana v Koper (1600)