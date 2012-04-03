Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship on Tuesday Nafta Lendava 1 Triglav Gorenjska 2 MIK Celje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 27 19 5 3 61 30 62 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 28 14 7 7 47 31 49 3 Mura 05 27 13 5 9 37 35 44 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 27 12 7 8 41 29 43 ------------------------- 5 Koper 27 10 8 9 37 31 38 6 Rudar Velenje 27 9 8 10 42 38 35 7 Domzale 27 9 5 13 32 43 32 8 MIK Celje 28 8 7 13 36 43 31 ------------------------- 9 Nafta Lendava 28 5 9 14 30 48 24 ------------------------- 10 Triglav Gorenjska 28 5 5 18 13 48 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 4 Domzale v Rudar Velenje (1500) Koper v Mura 05 (1600) ND Gorica v Maribor (1600) Saturday, April 7 Mura 05 v ND Gorica (1400) MIK Celje v Domzale (1400) Triglav Gorenjska v Rudar Velenje (1400) Maribor v Nafta Lendava (1600) Olimpija Ljubljana v Koper (1600)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F