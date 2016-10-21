Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 NK Radomlje 0 MIK Celje 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 9 1 3 20 10 28 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 13 8 3 2 25 12 27 3 Domzale 13 7 2 4 28 15 23 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 14 7 2 5 17 13 23 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 13 6 3 4 17 12 21 6 Koper 13 5 3 5 12 14 18 7 Rudar Velenje 13 4 3 6 18 18 15 8 NK Krsko 13 3 4 6 11 21 13 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 13 3 3 7 11 19 12 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 14 0 4 10 10 35 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 NK Krsko v Aluminij Kidricevo (1400) Koper v Domzale (1600) Maribor v ND Gorica (1815) Sunday, October 23 Rudar Velenje v Olimpija Ljubljana (1455)