Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 NK Radomlje 0 MIK Celje 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 9 1 3 20 10 28 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 13 8 3 2 25 12 27 3 Domzale 13 7 2 4 28 15 23 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 14 7 2 5 17 13 23 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 13 6 3 4 17 12 21 6 Koper 13 5 3 5 12 14 18 7 Rudar Velenje 13 4 3 6 18 18 15 8 NK Krsko 13 3 4 6 11 21 13 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 13 3 3 7 11 19 12 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 14 0 4 10 10 35 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 NK Krsko v Aluminij Kidricevo (1400) Koper v Domzale (1600) Maribor v ND Gorica (1815) Sunday, October 23 Rudar Velenje v Olimpija Ljubljana (1455)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)