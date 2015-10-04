Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
NK Krka 1 NK Zavrc 1
Olimpija Ljubljana 5 NK Krsko 0
Saturday, October 3
ND Gorica 1 MIK Celje 1
Maribor 4 Koper 0
Rudar Velenje 0 Domzale 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 13 9 2 2 36 8 29
-------------------------
2 ND Gorica 13 8 1 4 24 21 25
3 Maribor 13 6 4 3 23 14 22
-------------------------
4 Domzale 13 6 4 3 19 10 22
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 13 6 4 3 15 12 22
6 Rudar Velenje 13 3 5 5 13 16 14
7 NK Krka 13 3 5 5 11 19 14
8 Koper 13 3 3 7 17 23 12
-------------------------
9 NK Krsko 13 2 3 8 6 25 9
-------------------------
10 MIK Celje 13 1 5 7 8 24 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation