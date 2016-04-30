April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 30
Domzale 1 NK Krka 1
MIK Celje 0 Maribor 0
Friday, April 29
NK Zavrc 1 ND Gorica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olimpija Ljubljana 31 18 8 5 65 21 62
-------------------------
2 Maribor 32 17 11 4 69 29 62
3 Domzale 32 13 11 8 44 28 50
-------------------------
4 ND Gorica 32 13 7 12 43 44 46
-------------------------
5 NK Zavrc 32 9 11 12 31 38 38
6 Rudar Velenje 32 10 8 14 31 46 38
7 NK Krsko 32 10 8 14 23 45 38
8 MIK Celje 32 8 12 12 26 43 36
-------------------------
9 Koper 31 8 7 16 33 49 31
-------------------------
10 NK Krka 32 7 9 16 26 48 30
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 1
Koper v Olimpija Ljubljana (1455)