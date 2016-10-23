Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Rudar Velenje 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 0 Saturday, October 22 Koper 1 Domzale 3 NK Krsko 2 Aluminij Kidricevo 2 Maribor 1 ND Gorica 0 Friday, October 21 NK Radomlje 0 MIK Celje 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 14 9 3 2 26 12 30 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 14 9 2 3 20 10 29 3 Domzale 14 8 2 4 31 16 26 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 14 7 2 5 17 13 23 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 14 6 3 5 17 13 21 6 Koper 14 5 3 6 13 17 18 7 Rudar Velenje 14 4 4 6 18 18 16 8 NK Krsko 14 3 5 6 13 23 14 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 14 3 4 7 13 21 13 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 14 0 4 10 10 35 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation