Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Aluminij Kidricevo 3 NK Krsko 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 0 Rudar Velenje 2 Saturday, August 13 ND Gorica 2 Maribor 1 Domzale 2 Koper 0 Friday, August 12 MIK Celje 0 NK Radomlje 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Domzale 5 3 2 0 9 3 11 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 3 ND Gorica 5 3 0 2 6 4 9 ------------------------- 4 Maribor 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 ------------------------- 5 MIK Celje 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 6 Rudar Velenje 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 7 Koper 5 2 0 3 3 6 6 8 NK Krsko 5 1 2 2 4 8 5 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 5 1 1 3 7 9 4 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 5 0 2 3 3 8 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S