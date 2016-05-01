May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Koper 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 Saturday, April 30 Domzale 1 NK Krka 1 MIK Celje 0 Maribor 0 Friday, April 29 NK Zavrc 1 ND Gorica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 32 19 8 5 67 22 65 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 32 17 11 4 69 29 62 3 Domzale 32 13 11 8 44 28 50 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 32 13 7 12 43 44 46 ------------------------- 5 NK Zavrc 32 9 11 12 31 38 38 6 Rudar Velenje 32 10 8 14 31 46 38 7 NK Krsko 32 10 8 14 23 45 38 8 MIK Celje 32 8 12 12 26 43 36 ------------------------- 9 Koper 32 8 7 17 34 51 31 ------------------------- 10 NK Krka 32 7 9 16 26 48 30 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation