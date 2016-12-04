Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 NK Krsko 0 Domzale 0 NK Radomlje 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 4 Saturday, December 3 Koper 1 Aluminij Kidricevo 0 MIK Celje 1 ND Gorica 1 Maribor 1 Rudar Velenje 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Maribor 20 14 4 2 40 12 46 ------------------------- 2 Olimpija Ljubljana 20 14 3 3 33 14 45 3 Domzale 20 11 3 6 42 20 36 ------------------------- 4 MIK Celje 20 8 3 9 24 23 27 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 20 7 6 7 23 23 27 6 Koper 20 7 5 8 18 24 26 7 Rudar Velenje 20 6 6 8 25 26 24 8 NK Krsko 20 4 9 7 19 30 21 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 20 3 6 11 13 32 15 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 20 1 5 14 15 48 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0