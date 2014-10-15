Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, October 15
Domzale 1 Rudar Velenje 1
ND Gorica 0 Maribor 2
MIK Celje 1 Koper 1
NK Zavrc 2 NK Krka 0
Olimpija Ljubljana 4 NK Radomlje 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Domzale 13 9 2 2 17 6 29
-------------------------
2 Maribor 12 8 2 2 20 12 26
3 NK Zavrc 13 8 2 3 15 11 26
-------------------------
4 Olimpija Ljubljana 12 7 4 1 25 8 25
-------------------------
5 MIK Celje 13 5 6 2 17 7 21
6 Koper 13 5 1 7 14 19 16
7 Rudar Velenje 13 4 2 7 13 16 14
8 ND Gorica 13 2 3 8 10 16 9
-------------------------
9 NK Krka 13 2 2 9 11 26 8
-------------------------
10 NK Radomlje 13 1 2 10 8 29 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
Rudar Velenje v Olimpija Ljubljana (1400)
Koper v NK Zavrc (1600)
Maribor v MIK Celje (1805)
Sunday, October 19
NK Krka v Domzale (1300)
NK Radomlje v ND Gorica (1500)