Oct 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 15 Domzale 1 Rudar Velenje 1 ND Gorica 0 Maribor 2 MIK Celje 1 Koper 1 NK Zavrc 2 NK Krka 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 4 NK Radomlje 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Domzale 13 9 2 2 17 6 29 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 12 8 2 2 20 12 26 3 NK Zavrc 13 8 2 3 15 11 26 ------------------------- 4 Olimpija Ljubljana 12 7 4 1 25 8 25 ------------------------- 5 MIK Celje 13 5 6 2 17 7 21 6 Koper 13 5 1 7 14 19 16 7 Rudar Velenje 13 4 2 7 13 16 14 8 ND Gorica 13 2 3 8 10 16 9 ------------------------- 9 NK Krka 13 2 2 9 11 26 8 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 13 1 2 10 8 29 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 18 Rudar Velenje v Olimpija Ljubljana (1400) Koper v NK Zavrc (1600) Maribor v MIK Celje (1805) Sunday, October 19 NK Krka v Domzale (1300) NK Radomlje v ND Gorica (1500)