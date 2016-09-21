Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Aluminij Kidricevo 0 ND Gorica 0 Koper 1 Maribor 2 MIK Celje 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 1 NK Krsko 1 Rudar Velenje 0 NK Radomlje 0 Domzale 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 10 7 1 2 15 6 22 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 10 6 2 2 18 9 20 3 Domzale 10 5 2 3 19 11 17 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 9 5 1 3 11 7 16 ------------------------- 5 Koper 9 5 0 4 9 8 15 6 MIK Celje 10 4 1 5 11 12 13 7 NK Krsko 10 3 3 4 9 13 12 8 Rudar Velenje 10 3 2 5 12 13 11 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 10 0 4 6 7 24 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 24 ND Gorica v MIK Celje (1615) Domzale v NK Krsko (1615) Olimpija Ljubljana v NK Radomlje (1815) Sunday, September 25 Aluminij Kidricevo v Koper (1300) Rudar Velenje v Maribor (1455)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------