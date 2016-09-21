Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Aluminij Kidricevo 0 ND Gorica 0 Koper 1 Maribor 2 MIK Celje 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 1 NK Krsko 1 Rudar Velenje 0 NK Radomlje 0 Domzale 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 10 7 1 2 15 6 22 ------------------------- 2 Maribor 10 6 2 2 18 9 20 3 Domzale 10 5 2 3 19 11 17 ------------------------- 4 ND Gorica 9 5 1 3 11 7 16 ------------------------- 5 Koper 9 5 0 4 9 8 15 6 MIK Celje 10 4 1 5 11 12 13 7 NK Krsko 10 3 3 4 9 13 12 8 Rudar Velenje 10 3 2 5 12 13 11 ------------------------- 9 Aluminij Kidricevo 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 ------------------------- 10 NK Radomlje 10 0 4 6 7 24 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 24 ND Gorica v MIK Celje (1615) Domzale v NK Krsko (1615) Olimpija Ljubljana v NK Radomlje (1815) Sunday, September 25 Aluminij Kidricevo v Koper (1300) Rudar Velenje v Maribor (1455)