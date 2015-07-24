Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovenian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 24 ND Gorica 2 Rudar Velenje 1 NK Zavrc 0 Olimpija Ljubljana 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olimpija Ljubljana 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 2 Domzale 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 3 NK Krsko 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 NK Krka 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 ND Gorica 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 6 NK Zavrc 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 7 Maribor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Koper 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 ------------------------- 9 MIK Celje 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 10 Rudar Velenje 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 25 Domzale v Maribor (1815) Sunday, July 26 NK Krsko v Koper (1630) MIK Celje v NK Krka (1815)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.