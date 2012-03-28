By Mike Collett
MANCHESTER, England, March 28 England are the
only one of UEFA's 53 members still to sign a final agreement
formalising a new broadcast rights deal covering the qualifying
competition of the Euro 2016 championship, UEFA's general
secretary Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.
UEFA will market and sell all matches in the qualifying
campaign on the same model it uses to sell Champions League
matches, a principle agreed at the 2011 UEFA Congress in Paris a
year ago.
However, Infantino said the English FA still had to endorse
their final agreement with UEFA, with UEFA planning to go to
tender in two weeks.
"The sticking points are minor rights details, radio rights
and so on, and it is a matter of sitting around the table and
discussing that," Infantino told delegates at the Soccerex
business convention.
"We have reached agreements with 52 out of the 53 countries
so there is no reason why we should not reach it with England;
we still have a couple of days and there are just a couple of
minor points.
"It is fair to say the agreement will have a seismic effect
on the football landscape across Europe."
Infantino dismissed a suggestion from the floor that by
having 24 of UEFA's 53 members in the finals in France in 2016,
the qualifying competition would be less competitive and less
attractive to broadcasters.
"I think it will be just the opposite; while the big
countries should get through as expected, a lot of smaller
countries will have a lot more to play for chasing the extra
qualifying places, and don't forget the associations voted in
this change. I am sure the qualifiers will be far more
competitive as a result."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)