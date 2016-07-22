July 22 Chung Mong-gyu has been elected unopposed as South Korea's soccer chief for a second successive term, the Korea Football Association (KFA) have said.

The 54-year-old, who was chosen as the KFA president in 2013, ran for the election as a sole candidate and won all 98 votes at the 53rd presidential election on July 21.

"I would like to share this honour with the whole football family. I will definitely push forward my pledges while remembering various opinions from the field," Chung told the KFA website (www.kfa.or.kr).

"We will bring better future together having respectable and trustworthy football culture."

Chung, who is also the head of the South Korean delegation for the Rio Olympics, will hold office until December 2020. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)