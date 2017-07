SEOUL, July 4 The Korean FA have named Shin Tae-yong as the new head coach of the national soccer team, Yonhap News reported on Tuesday.

Former international midfielder Shin replaces German Uli Stielike, who was sacked last month following a disappointing run of results that left South Korea's 2018 World Cup hopes in the balance. (Reporting by Yuna Park; Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)