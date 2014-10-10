SEOUL Oct 10 South Korea gave new coach Uli Stielike a winning start to his reign with a 2-0 victory over Paraguay on Friday, with Kim Min-woo and Nam Tae-hee scoring in the first half.

Former Germany international Stielike was hired in September to replace Hong Myung-bo, who resigned following Korea's woeful World Cup campaign in Brazil where they failed to win a game and exited the tournament at the first hurdle.

The Koreans beat Venezuela and lost to Uruguay in September friendlies shortly after Stielike's appointment, but Friday marked the German's first game in charge and he will be pleased with his new-look side's performance at Cheonan Stadium, some 90 kilometers south of Seoul.

The home side opened the scoring in the 27th minute when midfielder Kim did well to squeeze his shot away as he fell inside the box, the ball just creeping inside Paraguay goalkeeper Antony Silva's left-hand post.

Five minutes later the Koreans were 2-0 ahead when Nam finished off a sweeping move following good work from Lee Chung-yong and Lee Yong.

Both sides made several changes in the second half that disrupted the flow of the game, and while Paraguay posed more of a threat it was the Koreans who continued to create, and miss, the better chances.

South Korea will play another friendly on Tuesday against Costa Rica and have matches organised against Iran and Jordan next month as they gear up for January's Asian Cup in Australia. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)