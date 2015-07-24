SEOUL, July 24 South Korea have called up Busan goalkeeper Lee Bum-young for next month's East Asian Cup after Kim Jin-hyeon underwent surgery for a broken collarbone sustained playing for his Japanese club Cerezo Osaka.

Kim, who is battling Kim Seung-gyu for the national team gloves, is set to be out of action for at least three months, the J-League club said on their website on Friday.

The Osaka goalie had appeared to win the nod from coach Uli Stielike after impressing during the Asian Cup in January but his main rival has started the last two games, including the World Cup qualifying win over Myanmar in June.

South Korea open their campaign at the biennial round robin tournament, which is being staged in Wuhan, on Aug. 2 against hosts China before playing Japan three days later and North Korea on Aug. 9.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)