SEOUL May 17 Defending champions Jeonbuk maintained their eight-point lead in the South Korean top flight on Saturday but had to come from a goal down to beat bottom club Daejeon 2-1.

Adriano gave the visitors a shock lead in the 11th minute at Jeonju World Cup Stadium but the goal merely served to awaken the league leaders, who got back on level terms 11 minutes later through striker Lee Dong-guk.

Jeonbuk, beaten just once in 11 K League Classic games this season, sealed the three points when Brazilian Leonardo scored in the 30th minute.

Suwon consolidated second spot with a 1-0 home win over third-placed Jeju courtesy of Yeom Ki-hoon's second-half goal, while Park Chu-young kept his composure to score FC Seoul's third in a 3-0 win over Jeonnam Dragons.

Park, who in March returned to his first senior club after spending the last 10 years bouncing around teams in France, England and Saudi Arabia, said the Korean capital club had been determined to put a run together.

"It's the first time this season we've had back-to-back wins, and I think the players showed how much they wanted to win today," said Park, who came on in the second half.

"I've been perparing a lot personally and I really wanted to come back into the team."

Everton Santos and a Kim Dong-cheol own goal had given Seoul a 2-0 lead at half time.

On Sunday, Gwangju host Pohang and Incheon travel to Busan.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)