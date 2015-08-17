SEOUL Aug 17 Suwon Bluewings fought back from two goals down to beat Jeju United 4-2, closing the gap on Jeonbuk to seven points after the K League leaders' surprise 3-0 defeat at Pohang.

Jeju opened the scoring in the 22nd minute through Song Jin-hung and doubled their advantage 13 minutes later through Kim Hyun.

The home fans barely had time to celebrate, however, as Cho Chan-ho pulled one back for Suwon in the 38th minute.

The goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of Jeju and the same player, who arrived from Pohang in July, tied the score 10 minutes after the break, slotting home from inside the box after a neat cutback from Yeom Ki-hoon.

Suwon pressed further and went ahead just before the hour mark when Lee Sang-ho headed home Cho's cross.

Suwon sealed the win in the 64th minute with Cho again at the heart of the move, this time his precise pass finding Kwon Chang-hoon and the 21-year-old midfielder fired home past Jeju goalkeeper Kim Ho-jun.

"The gap to Jeonbuk has narrowed to seven points with 13 games left," Suwon coach Seo Jung-won told local media. "It's not a situation to measure this and that. We have to prepare one game at a time.

"We will keep fighting until the end.

In Pohang, leaders Jeonbuk slumped to their first league defeat since June 6.

Choi Jae-soo gave the Steelers the lead in the 20th minute before goals from Kim Seung-dae and Kim Dae-ho in the last two minutes wrapped up the points.

Jeonbuk remain top on 53 points from 25 games, with Suwon on 46 and Pohang on 40.

At the bottom, Daejeon's wretched season continued with a 2-0 loss to Seongnam, both goals coming from Hwang Eui-jo.

It was the Citizen's 19th defeat in 25 games and leaves them rooted to the bottom on eight points.

(Writing by Peter Rutherford; Additional reporting by Oh Seung-yun; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)