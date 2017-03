(Adds details)

By Peter Rutherford

SEOUL, Sept 5 South Korea have hired former Germany international Uli Stielike as the new coach of the national soccer team, the Korea Football Association announced on Friday.

Stielike, who played 42 times for West Germany and has managed Switzerland and Ivory Coast, has been given a contract through the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The KFA said Stielike would arrive on Monday in time for South Korea's friendly against Uruguay.

Former international Shin Tae-yong and two other local coaches are taking charge of Korea's home friendly against Venezuela on Friday.

Stielike replaces Hong Myung-bo, who resigned in July after South Korea's first round exit from the World Cup.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)