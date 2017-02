MADRID Nov 20 The La Liga match between Granada and Real Mallorca was abandoned on Sunday after a referee's assistant was injured by an object thrown from the crowd.

Granada were leading 2-1 when play was halted in the 60th minute at their Los Carmenes stadium.

Images carried in local media showed the official had a minor wound on his cheek and reports said the article thrown was an umbrella.

Supporters had identified the aggressor and he had been taken into custody by police, the reports added. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)