Soccer-Arsenal's title bid "never over" for fighting Wenger
Feb 9 Arsene Wenger refused to give up on Arsenal's chances of winning this season's Premier League, despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points after a 3-1 weekend defeat by the league leaders.
MADRID Nov 21 The incident that resulted in a small facial injury to one of the referee's assistants and forced the abandonment of Sunday's La Liga match between Granada and Real Mallorca was a bizarre accident involving a faulty umbrella, Granada said on Monday.
The Andalusian side had just taken a 2-1 lead when play was halted at their Los Carmenes stadium with around half an hour left after one of the referee's assistants was struck in the face by an object that came from the crowd.
Granada coach Fabri said the offending article was part of an umbrella and a boy had accidentally sent it flying at the official, gashing his cheek.
"It was really an act of bad luck in every sense as the poor lad still had the handle in his hand and it seems he lost control of (the rest of the umbrella) without meaning to," Fabri told local media on Monday.
It was not clear if the remaining minutes of the game would be played at a later date given the packed calendar between now and the end of the year, Fabri added.
"I don't know what decisions will be taken because I haven't had time to think about it yet," he said.
"I know that we have, in a very short time, a lot of games between now and Christmas, including the two-legged King's Cup tie against Real Sociedad, and I don't know if there is any week when we could play those minutes." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 9 Arsene Wenger refused to give up on Arsenal's chances of winning this season's Premier League, despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points after a 3-1 weekend defeat by the league leaders.
BERLIN, Feb 9 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich haven't set off any fireworks with their performances this season, but coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident the best is yet to come, starting at Ingolstadt on Saturday.
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, February 9 Sydney FC 3 Wellington Phoenix 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 19 14 5 0 41 9 47 2 Melbourne Victory 18 11 2 5 39 24 35 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28 4 Melbourne City FC 18 7 5 6 28 25 26 5 Perth Glory 18 6 6 6 31 35 24 6 Western Sydney Wanderer