MADRID Nov 21 The incident that resulted in a small facial injury to one of the referee's assistants and forced the abandonment of Sunday's La Liga match between Granada and Real Mallorca was a bizarre accident involving a faulty umbrella, Granada said on Monday.

The Andalusian side had just taken a 2-1 lead when play was halted at their Los Carmenes stadium with around half an hour left after one of the referee's assistants was struck in the face by an object that came from the crowd.

Granada coach Fabri said the offending article was part of an umbrella and a boy had accidentally sent it flying at the official, gashing his cheek.

"It was really an act of bad luck in every sense as the poor lad still had the handle in his hand and it seems he lost control of (the rest of the umbrella) without meaning to," Fabri told local media on Monday.

It was not clear if the remaining minutes of the game would be played at a later date given the packed calendar between now and the end of the year, Fabri added.

"I don't know what decisions will be taken because I haven't had time to think about it yet," he said.

"I know that we have, in a very short time, a lot of games between now and Christmas, including the two-legged King's Cup tie against Real Sociedad, and I don't know if there is any week when we could play those minutes." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)