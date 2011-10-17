BARCELONA Oct 17 France fullback Eric Abidal wants to stay at Barcelona for two more seasons and is looking to wrap up a deal at a meeting with club officials on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, who is tied to the European and Spanish champions until the end of the current campaign, had surgery to remove a liver tumour seven months ago before making a triumphant return to lift the Champions League trophy in May.

"I am feeling good, I want to play here at the world's best club and it's difficult to go to other teams," Abidal told a news conference on Monday, adding that several clubs he did not identify by name had shown an interest in signing him.

"The problem is not a financial one, rather the number of seasons," he said. "We have the chat on Thursday and I will come away from it feeling very happy."

The former AS Monaco, Lille and Olympique Lyon player has been linked in the media with a move to Qatar-owned Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain, who have spent millions of euros on players to try to win a first French league title since 1994. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)