BARCELONA Oct 17 France fullback Eric Abidal
wants to stay at Barcelona for two more seasons and is looking
to wrap up a deal at a meeting with club officials on Thursday.
The 32-year-old, who is tied to the European and Spanish
champions until the end of the current campaign, had surgery to
remove a liver tumour seven months ago before making a
triumphant return to lift the Champions League trophy in May.
"I am feeling good, I want to play here at the world's best
club and it's difficult to go to other teams," Abidal told a
news conference on Monday, adding that several clubs he did not
identify by name had shown an interest in signing him.
"The problem is not a financial one, rather the number of
seasons," he said. "We have the chat on Thursday and I will come
away from it feeling very happy."
The former AS Monaco, Lille and Olympique Lyon player has
been linked in the media with a move to Qatar-owned Ligue 1 side
Paris St Germain, who have spent millions of euros on players to
try to win a first French league title since 1994.
