MADRID, April 11 Barcelona defender Eric Abidal
is recovering well after a liver transplant, the club said on
Wednesday, although at the wishes of his family there will be no
official statement on the success of the procedure for the time
being.
The France international underwent a lengthy operation on
Tuesday which finished at about midnight, just after Barca's 4-0
La Liga victory at home to Getafe during which the whole stadium
chanted Abidal's name and applauded the fullback.
"Today could be a great one all round, because we know that
Abidal and his cousin (Gerard, the donor) are recovering well
after the operation," Barca president Sandro Rosell said on
Wednesday.
"I can't say anything more than this because the family have
specifically asked us not to say any more."
Abidal's Barca team mate, Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets,
wished him all the best when he spoke at a news conference on
Wednesday.
"The operation is over and the next few hours are very
important," he said. "In two or three days we'll see how it is
all going.
"From here I went to send him all the very best, as everyone
else has been doing."
Abidal had surgery to remove a tumour from his liver last
March before making a triumphant and emotional return to lift
the Champions League trophy at Wembley just two months later.
Last month, the club said Abidal would need a transplant but
did not say how long he would be out of action.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris)