MADRID Aug 5 Barcelona defender Eric Abidal,
who had a liver transplant in April, is targeting a return to
action before December, the France international said.
"I am feeling good, better than three months ago, and I am
following the course set out by the doctors," Abidal, who will
be 33 in September, told Spanish television broadcaster TV3
after Barca's friendly at Paris St Germain on Saturday night.
"I have to take things slowly, the operation was quite
difficult," he said.
"I have started to do a little work in the gym and I feel
good, now I will continue and let's see if before December I can
play on Barca's pitch.
"That's the objective, if it happens later no problem, the
goal is to return and it's a nice one for me."
Abidal was given a warm ovation before the match in Paris --
which Barca won after a penalty shootout -- when he performed a
symbolic kickoff.
