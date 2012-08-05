MADRID Aug 5 Barcelona defender Eric Abidal, who had a liver transplant in April, is targeting a return to action before December, the France international said.

"I am feeling good, better than three months ago, and I am following the course set out by the doctors," Abidal, who will be 33 in September, told Spanish television broadcaster TV3 after Barca's friendly at Paris St Germain on Saturday night.

"I have to take things slowly, the operation was quite difficult," he said.

"I have started to do a little work in the gym and I feel good, now I will continue and let's see if before December I can play on Barca's pitch.

"That's the objective, if it happens later no problem, the goal is to return and it's a nice one for me."

Abidal was given a warm ovation before the match in Paris -- which Barca won after a penalty shootout -- when he performed a symbolic kickoff.