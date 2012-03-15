MADRID, March 15 Barcelona defender Eric
Abidal is to have a liver transplant, the Spanish and European
champions said on Thursday.
The France international had surgery to remove a tumour from
the organ early last year before making a triumphant return to
lift the Champions League trophy at Wembley in May.
"Over the coming weeks, the player (Abidal) will undergo a
liver transplant," Barca said in a statement on their website
(www.fcbarcelona.com).
"The transplant was an option already mentioned since the
start of his treatment a year ago," the statement added.
The club did not say how long the 32-year-old would be out
of action.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)