MADRID, March 15 Barcelona defender Eric Abidal is to have a liver transplant, the Spanish and European champions said on Thursday.

The France international had surgery to remove a tumour from the organ early last year before making a triumphant return to lift the Champions League trophy at Wembley in May.

"Over the coming weeks, the player (Abidal) will undergo a liver transplant," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

"The transplant was an option already mentioned since the start of his treatment a year ago," the statement added.

The club did not say how long the 32-year-old would be out of action.

