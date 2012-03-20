MADRID, March 21 Barcelona have lost left back Adriano Correia for about 10 days after the Brazilian picked up a thigh injury in Tuesday's 5-3 La Liga win against Granada, the Spanish champions said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Adriano was forced off at halftime at the Nou Camp and joins fellow left back Eric Abidal on the sidelines, with the France international due to have a liver transplant.

Coach Pep Guardiola will also be without suspended Brazilian right back Daniel Alves for Saturday's league match at Real Mallorca after he was sent off in the Granada game. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)