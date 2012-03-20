MADRID, March 21 Barcelona have lost left back
Adriano Correia for about 10 days after the Brazilian picked up
a thigh injury in Tuesday's 5-3 La Liga win against Granada, the
Spanish champions said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
Adriano was forced off at halftime at the Nou Camp and joins
fellow left back Eric Abidal on the sidelines, with the France
international due to have a liver transplant.
Coach Pep Guardiola will also be without suspended Brazilian
right back Daniel Alves for Saturday's league match at Real
Mallorca after he was sent off in the Granada game.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)