Dec 3 Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz is in the autumn of his career but his recent scoring feats mean that Spain coach Vicente del Bosque is considering him for Euro 2016.

A talismanic figure in attack for Athletic, Aduriz, 34, already has 20 goals this season.

He is a hard-working centre forward who is dangerous in the air, and is in the best form of his career in front of goal.

With Spain lacking strength in depth in attack, he could be in line for a role at Euro 2016.

He hit a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday that took Bilbao up to seventh place in La Liga with 20 points from 13 games.

Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde joked that they fear last season's treble winners Barcelona will want to buy him.

"We hope that Aduriz doesn't sign for Barcelona," Valverde told reporters.

"He is the finishing touch to our play, that is our aim. We are very lucky to be able to count on him but there is a problem and that is that each year he gets better.

"He has a lot of confidence, a lot of nerve and it is great to have him."

Spain's forward line is an area of weakness for the reigning European champions with Chelsea's Diego Costa struggling to shine on the international stage.

Youngsters Alvaro Morata and Paco Alcacer are well placed to lead Del Bosque's side in attack next year at the Euro 2016 finals in France.

While none of the other contenders can match Aduriz's scoring form, he still has to convince Del Bosque.

"He is playing fantastically, top nationally and when we get closer to the Euros if he continues like this then we will have him in mind," the coach said.

Aduriz came through the Athletic youth ranks and although he was a talented player, he came to be seen as a journeyman having played for several teams including Mallorca and Valencia before returning to Bilbao in 2012.

Following the departures of high-profile players like Fernando Llorente, Javi Martinez and Ander Herrera, Aduriz has revelled in a leadership role and helped Bilbao win their first trophy in 31 years by beating Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup in August. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Toby Davis)