MADRID, March 18 Ibrahim Afellay trained with his Barcelona team mates for the first time since tearing a left knee ligament six months ago, the European and Spanish champions said on Sunday.

The Netherlands midfielder, who picked up the injury in training in September, is battling to be fit in time to make the Dutch team for Euro 2012.

The European Championship in Poland and Ukraine runs from June 8 to July 1.

Afellay, 25, was a part of the Netherlands squad that lost to Spain in the World Cup final in South Africa two years ago.

