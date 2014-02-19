UPDATE 1-Soccer-Defoe back for England at age of 34
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)
MADRID Feb 19 Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba has picked up a muscle strain at the back of his right thigh and is doubtful for Saturday's La Liga match at Real Sociedad, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.
Spain international Alba, who spent more than two months on the sidelines with a hamstring problem before Christmas, played the whole of Tuesday's 2-0 win at Manchester City in their Champions League last 16, first leg.
However, tests conducted when the squad returned to the Catalan capital confirmed the injury, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es), a blow to coach Gerardo Martino at a critical stage of the season.
The return leg against City is on March 12 at Barca's Nou Camp stadium. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)
March 16 Ross Barkley is likely to be sold in the next transfer window if the Everton midfielder fails to extend his contract with the Merseyside club, manager Ronald Koeman warned on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe was recalled to the England squad at the age of 34 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly in Germany and a World Cup qualifier at home to Lithuania.