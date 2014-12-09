MADRID Dec 9 Almeria have sacked coach Francisco Rodriguez after Monday's 5-2 drubbing at Eibar left them winless in La Liga in eight matches and mired in 17th place in the standings.

Team physio Sergio Pardo will take charge of training while the club look for a replacement, Almeria said on their website (www.udalmeriasad.com) on Tuesday.

Rodriguez's replacement would be appointed in time to take charge of Friday's La Liga game at home to leaders Real Madrid, they added.

Juan Ignacio Martinez, known in Spain as JIM and a former coach of clubs including Real Valladolid and Levante, was mentioned in Spanish media as a possible candidate. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)