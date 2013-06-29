MADRID, June 29 Promoted Almeria have appointed the inexperienced Francisco as their coach on a one-year deal after failing to agree a contract extension with Javi Gracia, the club said on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Francisco, a former Almeria player, has coached the Andalusian club's B team in the third tier of Spanish soccer for the past two seasons. He will be the youngest coach in the top flight, the club said on its website (www.udalmeriasad.com).

"After not reaching a contract extension agreement with Javi Gracia, the club was clear about who was their preferred choice, a young coach who can give academy graduates a prominent role," they added.

Almeria secured the third and final La Liga promotion berth last Saturday when a 3-0 win at home to Girona in the return leg of their playoff final sealed a 4-0 aggregate success.

They return to La Liga after two seasons in the second tier.

Alicante-based Elche, the second division champions, and second-placed Villarreal secured the two automatic promotion places. Real Zaragoza, Deportivo La Coruna and Real Mallorca were relegated from the top flight. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by Tom Bartlett)