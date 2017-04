MADRID, April 5 Almeria have sacked coach Juan Ignacio Martinez after the La Liga side slipped into the relegation places following Saturday's 4-1 reverse at home to fellow strugglers Levante.

Youth coach Miguel Rivera will take charge of the first team while a replacement for Martinez is sought, Almeria said on their website (www.udalmeriasad.com) on Sunday.

Martinez, who is known in Spain as JIM and has also had stints in charge at clubs including Levante and Real Valladolid, was only in charge at Almeria for 14 matches.

The 50-year-old is the seventh La Liga coach to be fired this term. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)