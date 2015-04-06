MADRID, April 6 Almeria have appointed Sergi Barjuan as coach to replace Juan Ignacio Martinez, who was sacked on Sunday after Saturday's 4-1 home defeat by Levante left the Andalucian club in the La Liga relegation places.

Barjuan, a former Barcelona youth trainer who was in charge at Recreativo Huelva last season, is Almeria's third coach this term and has signed a contract until the end of the campaign, Almeria said on their website (www.udalmeriasad.com) on Monday.

The 43-year-old played for Barca, who Almeria meet on Wednesday, and Atletico Madrid and won 56 caps for Spain. He has nine games in which to rescue his latest club from relegation.

"The new coach of the red and whites will oversee his first training session this evening ... and on Wednesday could be on the Almeria bench at the Nou Camp as long as the necessary documentation is completed," Almeria said.

Martinez, who was only in charge at Almeria for 14 matches, was the seventh La Liga coach to be fired this season. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)