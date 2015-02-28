MADRID Feb 28 La Liga strugglers Almeria have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over a FIFA decision to dock them three points for what Spanish media said was unpaid debts.

Almeria confirmed the points deduction on their website (www.udalmeriasad.com) without explaining what the sanction was for and said it would not take effect until CAS had heard their appeal.

"At the same time Almeria is relaxed about this whole issue and is up to date with all its obligations," the Andalusian club said.

Media reports said the decision by world soccer's ruling body FIFA was prompted by a complaint from Danish team Aalborg over the Spanish side's signing of centre back Michael Jakobsen in July 2010.

Aalborg say Almeria owe them around 60,000 euros ($67,164), according to the reports.

Almeria are 16th in La Liga on 23 points with 14 games left, one point above the relegation zone.

