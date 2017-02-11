BARCELONA Feb 11 La Liga club Alaves have condemned the crowd trouble that occurred before their game with Barcelona on Saturday when a supporter was taken to hospital after around 70 people were involved in violent clashes.

"Deportivo Alaves profoundly condemns the violent incidents that took place on the morning of Feb. 11 in the university area between supposed fans of Alaves and Barcelona," said a statement from the Basque club.

"The club puts itself at the disposition of the authorities and in the case that any of the people are involved are season ticket holders, will take appropriate measures with these people."

A video published on the website of Spanish daily Marca (ww.marca.com) showed groups of supporters, some of whom were carrying metal bars, fighting outside a bar in the university area of the city of Vitoria, throwing chairs and tables.

Marca reported that 50 Alaves fans had attacked a group of 20 Barcelona supporters before the game, which Barca won 6-0.

Local police arrested a 19-year-old male and one supporter was in a stable condition after being taken to hospital with head injuries. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)