MADRID Nov 21 Fullback Dani Alves has joined Barcelona's lengthy injury list after tests on Thursday confirmed he had damaged a calf muscle on duty with Brazil.

"The length of time he will be sidelined is approximately seven to 10 days," the Spanish champions said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Alves, whose place is likely to be filled by Martin Montoya or Adriano, will miss Saturday's La Liga game at home to Granada and Tuesday's Champions League Group H match at Ajax Amsterdam.

Barca already have five players out of action: World Player of the Year Lionel Messi (thigh), goalkeeper Victor Valdes (calf), defenders Gerard Pique (groin) and Jordi Alba (thigh) and midfielder Cesc Fabregas (knee).

Pique and Fabregas may be available for Saturday after returning to full training this week, while playmaker Xavi (hamstring) and winger Cristian Tello (ankle) are doubtful, Barca said. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)