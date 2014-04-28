MADRID, April 28 Barcelona and a host of fellow players have backed Daniel Alves after he produced a clever riposte to a racist taunt involving a banana when taking a corner kick during Sunday's 3-2 La Liga win at Villarreal.

Alves, who has previously taken a stand against racism at matches in Spain, grabbed the banana thrown in front of him onto the pitch, quickly peeled it and took a bite before tossing away the skin and completing the kick.

"We are all monkeys, we are all the same, say no to racism," Alves's Barca and Brazil team mate Neymar wrote on his Twitter feed with a picture of him holding a peeled banana, one of a number of high-profile players who expressed their support.

Barca earlier pledged their "complete support and solidarity" with Alves and referred to "insults he was subject to from a section of the crowd".

They also thanked Villarreal for immediately condemning those responsible.

"Barcelona accepts that the perpetrators of these insults are in no way connected to Villarreal and we value very positively the support the club offered to our player," Barca said.

"The club's immediate condemnation of the incidents is a step in the right direction to firstly isolate and then eradicate completely from the sporting arena this kind of behaviour."

European soccer has long been blighted by racist incidents by fans and their leagues criticised for not doing enough to stamp them out.

UEFA has been running a high-profile campaign to try to counter racist behaviour and promote respect.

Alves complained of abuse last year after being taunted by monkey chants from sections of the crowd during a King's Cup semi-final at Real Madrid and labelled Spain's efforts to tackle the problem a "lost war".

Angel Maria Villar, president of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and a UEFA and FIFA vice president, made a brief comment on the incident on Monday, saying "Spanish football is against racism and xenophobia".

The federation's competition committee would be looking into it, he added. (Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)