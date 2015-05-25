MADRID May 25 Factbox on former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked on Monday after the La Liga club finished the season without major silverware:

PLAYING CAREER

* Born Reggiolo, Italy, June 10, 1959.

* A midfielder for Parma, AS Roma and AC Milan, Ancelotti helped Roma win the 1983 Serie A title and four Italian Cups before joining AC Milan in 1986.

* At Milan, he added two more league championships, as well as back-to-back European Cup triumphs in 1989 and 1990.

* Ancelotti was capped 26 times for Italy, scored once and played in the 1990 World Cup.

COACHING START

* He began his coaching career at Reggiana in 1995 and earned them promotion from Serie B, before joining Parma for two seasons.

* He replaced Marcello Lippi at Juventus in February 1999, but after a troubled stint returned to the San Siro as coach of AC Milan in 2001.

MILAN

* With Milan, Ancelotti won two Champions Leagues, a Serie A title, a Coppa Italia and the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup. In late May 2009, he announced he was leaving after guiding them to third spot in Serie A.

* A day later, he succeeded Guus Hiddink as Chelsea manager, signing a three-year contract.

CHELSEA

* Chelsea trailed Manchester United in the Premier League going into the last six games of Ancelotti's debut season in England, but a 2-1 victory at their rivals sent them top and they went on to take the title.

* They completed the 2009-10 double with a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup final.

* Chelsea were struggling to stay in the top four the following January and owner Roman Abramovich's dream of winning the Champions League was frustrated three months later as they lost to Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

* Ancelotti was sacked after ending the season with a 1-0 defeat at Everton that left them nine points behind United in the final standings.

PARIS ST GERMAIN

* Ancelotti joined Paris St Germain in December 2011 and the club ended the campaign as Ligue 1 runners-up.

* The following season he led them to their first French title since 1994 with two matches to spare.

REAL

* Ancelotti is lured to Real in June 2013 to take over from Jose Mourinho and delivers a 10th European crown in his first season in charge as well as a King's Cup triumph.

* His second term appears to be heading in the same direction, with Real setting a Spanish record for consecutive wins of 22 at the end of 2014.

* However, their form tails off and they are eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals by Juventus and Barcelona win La Liga. Ancelotti is sacked on Monday a year before his three-year contract expires.

* Ancelotti is one of only six people -- along with Miguel Munoz, Giovanni Trapattoni, Johan Cruyff, Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola -- to have won the European Cup as a player and coach. (Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)