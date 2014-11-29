(Fixes garbled word in first para)

MADRID Nov 29 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he felt like he was dreaming after watching his team secure a club record 16th consecutive victory with Saturday's 2-1 success at Malaga in La Liga.

Ancelotti's side have won all their games across the Spanish top flight, the Champions League and the King's Cup since falling 2-1 at home to Atletico Madrid in La Liga in September, beating the previous longest winning streak of 15 matches set in 1960-61 and 2011-12.

"This seems like a dream," Ancelotti told a news conference at Malaga's Rosaleda stadium after strikes from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale earned three more points for the La Liga leaders.

"We are very happy with the run and hopefully it will continue," added the Italian, who led Real to a record-extending 10th European title last season in his first term in charge.

"They will give me the credit for this but I have the good fortune to coach a fantastic team, with fantastic players at a fantastic club.

"I have only admiration for the players but of course this is only one part of a long season."

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was that La Liga top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo did not add to his haul of 20 goals in 11 appearances before Saturday, although the Portugal captain did provide two assists.

"He did fantastic work and he was the key to the match," Ancelotti said. "It's unusual for him not to score but he did create two goals."

Real's next outing is a King's Cup last 32, second leg at home to third-tier Cornella on Tuesday.

Real have a 4-1 lead from last month's first leg against the Barcelona-based minnows and Ancelotti is likely to rest several regulars for the game at the Bernabeu. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tom Hayward)