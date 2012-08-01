Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
MADRID Aug 1 Real Madrid's Spanish defender Alvaro Arbeloa has agreed to extend his contract by two years to the end of the 2015-16 season, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.
"I am delighted that the club still has faith in me and I hope to be able to continue enjoying my playing career," Arbeloa said on Real's website (www.realmadrid.com).
"Today's players have longer careers and I hope it's not my last contract extension with Real Madrid," added the 29-year-old fullback.
Arbeloa, who was born in Spain coach Vicente del Bosque's home city of Salamanca, came through Real's youth academy before joining Deportivo Coruna and then Liverpool and returned to the Spanish capital in 2009.
He made his debut for Spain in March 2008 and turned in a solid performance at Euro 2012 to help the Iberian win a second straight European Championship to add to their World Cup triumph in 2010. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.