MADRID, Sept 19 Turkey playmaker Arda Turan has agreed to extend his contract with Atletico Madrid by two years to 2017, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who has become a huge fan favourite since joining from Galatasaray, helped Atletico win the Europa League, the King's Cup and the European Super Cup during his first two seasons in the Spanish capital.

"After these two years wearing the Atletico shirt I feel part of this big family," Arda, who scored in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League win at home to Zenit St Petersburg, said on the club's website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com).

"The fact that I am so pleased to be staying on is thanks to my team mates and to everything we are achieving together," he added. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)